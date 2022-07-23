



Banyana Banyana have won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a 2-1 win over hosts Morocco in the final.

A brace from Hildah Magaia secured the victory for South Africa although Rosella Ayane pulled one back with ten minutes of regulation time remaining.

Morocco made things nervy for Banyana Banyana who probably couldn’t believe their eyes when the fourth official’s board showed nine minutes of stoppage time.

Ayane would go down in the box during that stoppage time adding further minutes to the clock in an incredible finish.

Banyana Banyana capped a dream 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with victory in the final on Saturday against hosts Morocco. Photo: Twitter @Banyana_Banyana

Both sides had their chances in the first half but South Africa were once again wasteful having generated more clearcut opportunities.

The match went into the break locked in a stalemate despite a first 45 that produced 15 shots on goal with each goalkeeper making two saves.

Player of the match in the quarter-final Jermaine Seoposenwe provided the spark with her run down the flank but Magaia applied the crucial finish.

GOAL Magaia's goal in the 63rd minute that broke the deadlock, silencing the home crowd.#WAFCON2022 #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/BfYVD5TCIF — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 23, 2022

Magaia had nerves of steel moments later when she chipped the onrushing keeper to double South Africa’s advantage.

Against the run of play Ayane pulled one back after a masterful ball from Tagnaout but in the end the hosts just didn’t have enough to get past South Africa again.

Coach Desiree Ellis won’t have been too pleased with the nervy finish from her team that invited Morocco to pour forward in search of an equaliser.

Eventually, even the Morocco keeper was bombing forward but the women in green and gold would not be denied.

Ellis now adds a continental title to the coach of the year award she bagged at the recent CAF gongs.

It is the first time Banyana Banyana have won the trophy, having previously contested five losing finals.









