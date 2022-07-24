Sound is used throughout the animal kingdom to convey emotion and signal information, including incoming danger and sexual attraction. Such sounds display similarities between species: A human listener can distinguish between happy and sad noises made by animals, from chickadees and alligators to pigs and pandas. So it might not be surprising that human noises also carry a commonly recognizable emotional valence.

Scientists have long argued that the sounds humans make with their babies serve a number of important developmental and evolutionary functions. As Samuel Mehr, a psychologist and director of The Music Lab at Haskins Laboratories who conceived the new study, noted, solitary human babies are “really bad at their job of staying alive.” The strange things we do with our voices when staring at a newborn not only help us survive but teach language and communication.

For instance, parentese can help some infants remember words better, and it allows them to piece together sounds with mouth shapes, which gives sense to the chaos around them. Also, lullabies can soothe a crying infant, and a higher pitched voice can hold their attention better. “You can push air through your vocal tract, create these tones and rhythms, and it’s like giving the baby an analgesic,” Dr. Mehr said.

But in making these arguments, scientists, mostly in Western, developed countries, have largely assumed that parents across cultures modify their voices to talk to infants. “That was a risky assumption,” said Casey Lew-Williams, a psychologist and director of the Baby Lab at Princeton University who did not contribute to the new study. Dr. Lew-Williams noted that baby talk and song “seems to provide an on-ramp for language learning” but that “there are some cultures where adults don’t talk as often to kids — and where they talk a lot to them.” Theoretical consistency, while nice, he said, runs the risk of “washing over the richness and texture of cultures.”

An increasingly popular joke among academics holds that the study of psychology is actually the study of American college undergraduates. Because white, urban-residing researchers are overrepresented in psychology, the questions they ask and the people they include in their studies are often shaped by their culture.