A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting at a gathering of up to 100 people in Waltham Forest, east London.

Police were called to Cheney Row Park at about 12.35am on Sunday to reports of shots being fired. Shortly after the incident, two men admitted themselves to an east London hospital.

He was named on Sunday evening as Sam Brown, a local to the area.

The 28-year-old, who suffered critical gunshot injuries according to a statement released by the Metropolitan police, later died. His family have been informed.

The Met has launched a murder investigation. A postmortem and formal identification will be conducted.

The second man, aged in his 30s, had suffered stab injuries. He was later discharged from hospital and has been arrested at a London police station in connection with the incident.

Police near the scene of the shooting on Sunday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

Witnesses have been urged to come forward to help police with their inquiries, and to put themselves in the shoes of the victim’s family.

DCI Kelly Allen, who is leading the investigation, said: “My heart goes out to the family of Sam, who has lost his life in this reckless act of violence. I can assure them of my total dedication, and that of my team, to ensuring that they get justice.

“I believe there were 50 to 100 people gathered in and around Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting with music playing. I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at that event – even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward and speak with officers.

“And whoever took a gun to a gathering like this does not deserve your protection, nor do they deserve to be free to inflict further harm on others. Please do the right thing and make contact today.”

Allen urged anyone with video footage and images of the event to come forward.

“To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of the victim’s grieving mother and father this morning,” he said. “They deserve answers.”

Witnesses can contact the police on 101, quoting reference 267/24jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.