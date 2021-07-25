Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

The former Premier League and England footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the charge against the 38-year-old relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.

He was arrested the same day, bailed pending further inquiries and has now been charged.

The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.

Barton, who played for a number of teams including Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley, will attend court on bail.