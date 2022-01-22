KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will renew acquaintances for the fourth time in two seasons. Can Sean McDermott’s club come up with the win?

It seems like a long time ago and indeed it was. In Week 5 on a Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Buffalo Bills spotted the Kansas City Chiefs a 10-7 second-quarter lead. But before you could say Bills Mafia, Sean McDermott’s team ran away from the defending AFC champions on its way to a convincing 38-20 triumph.

Now the teams meet again at Kansas City and both clubs are coming off convincing wins in which each scored more than 40 points. Can the Bills continue their quest for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993?

3 reasons the Bills upset the Chiefs

3. QB Josh Allen picks up where he left off: The fourth-year quarterback and the Bills played a near-perfect game in last week’s 47-17 conquest of the Patriots. Last week’s victory over New England was the team’s fifth straight. Buffalo has scored at least 27 points in each of those wins. And over that span, Allen has thrown a combined 15 touchdown passes (5 interceptions) and rushed for a pair of scores.

2. Bills’ offensive front blocks Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones: Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive unit is a different beast with Jones on the field. He played in only 14 regular-season games and still led the team with nine sacks. Josh Allen was sacked just 26 times this season, including zero times in last week’s win over the Patriots.

1. Buffalo defense harasses Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes into mistakes: Earlier in the season, the Chiefs’ signal-caller had his problems holding onto the football. Mahomes turned over the ball 11 times during the team’s 3-4 start. In his last 11 outings, including last week’s playoff win over the Steelers, the fifth-year quarterback has totaled only seven miscues. Still, that adds up to 18 turnovers in as many games.

A year ago, the Chiefs knocked off McDermott’s team twice, the second time in the AFC Championship Game. Will the Bills return the favor and take two from Reid’s squad in 2021? These are two playoff-tested clubs and this figures to be a high-scoring affair.